We’re getting no closure

Ryan Hamilton-Davis Tuesday, September 12 2017

ONE of the two men shot dead in a police raid at First Street, San Juan on Friday, is believed to be 27-year-old Christian Lewis from Mon Repos, Morvant.

Angry relatives yesterday told reporters at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James, they have been waiting since Saturday to verify whether or not the man was in fact their relative. However, they have been getting the “run around” from police.



They were told the man was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.



“He had no record and he has no pending matters. How could police just kill someone and have no remorse? Plus, we are looking for some kind of closure and the police are toying with us. Please, we cannot bring him back, but can we at least have some sort of closure?” According to reports, police from North Eastern Division executed a search warrant at the house when they met three men.



While trying to escape police, one of the men allegedly shot at them but police returned fire hitting two of them men, one of whom is believed to be Lewis.



Family members were notified on Friday night that he was shot and had died. They say they were called to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex to identify the body. They went on Saturday but police were a no-show.



They returned on Sunday, but after an entire day of waiting, police still did not show up. Yesterday they went to the FSC certain they would finally be able to identify the body but police told funeral home attendants they did not have police available to escort the body to the FSC.



“That is totally unfair,” said a relative yesterday, “They had six Jeeps to raid the house, but they don’t even have one to help bring the body?” In an unrelated incident, the body of a man who was shot dead on Duncan Street, Port of Spain last Friday, was identified as Kevin Morris. Relatives were reluctant to speak to reporters yesterday.







