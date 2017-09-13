Couple turns up in London

Cecily Asson Wednesday, September 13 2017

A FRANTIC search for La Romaine couple Harold Howard, 82, and wife Gloria, 70, who were reported missing since last week ended yesterday when it was revealed that they were alive, well and safely tucked away in a hotel in Manchester, London.

Lead investigator into the mysterious disappearance, detective Inspector Don Gajadhar of San Fernando CID, said his department was alerted by a travel agency official who handled the couple’s travel arrangements and who came across a report in the media about the Howards’ disappearance.



“I want to commend the media for their assistance in this matter.



The word got out there and an official of a travel agency saw the news and contacted us immediately,” Insp Gajadhar said. According to a report, the couple left Trinidad last week Thursday aboard a 6.05 pm flight out of Piarco International Airport bound for Barbados and then to Gatwick Airport in London.



None of their children including son Victor - who raised an alarm when he could not find them - knew of the couple’s plan to travel out of the country.



Police were told that the couple was last seen boarding a taxi.



Their son Victor went to the San Fernando Police Station and made a missing persons report.



Victor who lives in Philadelphia was in Trinidad on vacation.



On Monday, mere hours before catching a midnight flight to return to his adopted home, police said Victor went to his parent’s bedroom to tell them goodbye when he realised they were not there. When they could not be found, Victor went to the police.



It is not known when the couple will return to Trinidad.







