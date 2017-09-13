Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Couple turns up in London Wednesday, September 13 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Couple turns up in London

Cecily Asson Wednesday, September 13 2017

A FRANTIC search for La Romaine couple Harold Howard, 82, and wife Gloria, 70, who were reported missing since last week ended yesterday when it was revealed that they were alive, well and safely tucked away in a hotel in Manchester, London.

Lead investigator into the mysterious disappearance, detective Inspector Don Gajadhar of San Fernando CID, said his department was alerted by a travel agency official who handled the couple’s travel arrangements and who came across a report in the media about the Howards’ disappearance.

“I want to commend the media for their assistance in this matter.

The word got out there and an official of a travel agency saw the news and contacted us immediately,” Insp Gajadhar said. According to a report, the couple left Trinidad last week Thursday aboard a 6.05 pm flight out of Piarco International Airport bound for Barbados and then to Gatwick Airport in London.

None of their children including son Victor - who raised an alarm when he could not find them - knew of the couple’s plan to travel out of the country.

Police were told that the couple was last seen boarding a taxi.

Their son Victor went to the San Fernando Police Station and made a missing persons report.

Victor who lives in Philadelphia was in Trinidad on vacation.

On Monday, mere hours before catching a midnight flight to return to his adopted home, police said Victor went to his parent’s bedroom to tell them goodbye when he realised they were not there. When they could not be found, Victor went to the police.

It is not known when the couple will return to Trinidad.



spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • IRMA KILLS GRANNY
 • Pistol, ammo, ganja seized
 • Mom sues ministry over son’s death
 • Saving lives
 • Teens released from police custody
 • Couple turns up in London

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.049 sek.