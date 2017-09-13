|Home » News »
Wednesday, September 13 2017
|
A FRANTIC search for La Romaine couple Harold Howard, 82, and wife Gloria, 70, who were reported missing since last week ended yesterday when it was revealed that they were alive, well and safely tucked away in a hotel in Manchester, London.
Lead investigator into the mysterious disappearance, detective Inspector Don Gajadhar of San Fernando CID, said his department was alerted by a travel agency official who handled the couple’s travel arrangements and who came across a report in the media about the Howards’ disappearance.
