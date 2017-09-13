Newsday Logo
Home » News » Landslides in North Trinidad Wednesday, September 13 2017
Newsletter

Every day fresh news


Landslides in North Trinidad

Wednesday, September 13 2017

HEAVY rainfall yesterday led to flooding and landslides in parts of Northern Trinidad.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management’s (ODPM) Public Information Unit said there were reports of flooding in Mt Lambert, near the Carib factory and on Saddle Road in Santa Cruz near the School for the Blind.

Land slips also occurred in same area in Santa Cruz and on the North Coast Road in the vicinity of the lookout. The ODPM told Newsday the San Juan / Laventille Regional Corporation was working with the Ministry of Works and Transport in the clean up and repair work.

At 5 pm, teams were still on the ground working to clear both roads although parts of Saddle Road was still flooded.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission was also working on restoring electricity to the affected part of Santa Cruz.



