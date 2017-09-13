|Home » News »
|Wednesday, September 13 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
HEAVY rainfall yesterday led to flooding and landslides in parts of Northern Trinidad.
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management’s (ODPM) Public Information Unit said there were reports of flooding in Mt Lambert, near the Carib factory and on Saddle Road in Santa Cruz near the School for the Blind.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.055 sek.