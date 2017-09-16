A d v e r t i s e m e n t

PM gets Mouttet report

Saturday, September 16 2017

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday confirmed he has received a report from businessman Christian Mouttet on the circumstances surrounding the procurement of the Cabo Star and the Ocean Flower 2 vessels for the domestic seabridge.

Speaking in the House of Representatives, Rowley said he received the report from Mouttet on Thursday night. Thursday was the end of the 30-day deadline which Mouttet was given to submit his report.



Mouttet was appointed as sole investigator into the procurement of the Cabo Star and Ocean Flower 2 by Cabinet on August 15. In a letter to Mouttet, Rowley told him he would receive support from the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.



“The report is in my possession. I will read it over the weekend and make it available to the committee that is taking a specific view on this matter,” Rowley told MPs. The Land and Physical Infrastructure Joint Select Committee (JSC) of the Parliament has been holding an enquiry into the domestic seabridge. Rowley is among several individuals scheduled to appear before the JSC when it sits on Monday from 2 pm at Tower D of the Portof- Spain International Waterfront Centre.



The Prime Minister said because he is due to appear in front the JSC, he would not elaborate now about the information which led him to believe that the procurement of the Ocean Flower 2 was crooked.



Rowley said Mouttet was free to interview whoever he wanted.



The Prime Minister did not know if Mouttet spoke with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles or any other member of the THA.



Last month, Port Authority chairman Alison Lewis said Mouttet met with members of the board and the Authority was providing him with documents. Bridgemans Services Group (BSG) vice-president Andrew Purdey also confirmed meeting with Mouttet and described him as “a professional.”



