Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Family wake for Melan tonight Sunday, September 17 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Family wake for Melan tonight

COREY CONNELLY Sunday, September 17 2017

Although her remains are yet to arrive on local shores, Melan June Salvary-Doyle’s family yesterday said she would be buried at the D’Abadie Public Cemetery after a funeral service at Allen’s Funeral Chapel, in Arima.

The bodies of Salvary-Doyle– the first Trinidadian confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Irma’s onslaught on St Martin, more than one week ago–and her three-year-old grandson, Oliver Robert-Gedio, are currently in Guadeloupe where autopsies where scheduled to be performed.

After the autopsy, her remains are expected to be flown to Trinidad for burial.

However, it is unclear as to whether her grandson, who was born in St Martin, will also be buried in this country.

Salvary-Doyle and her grandson were swept away in raging waters while trying to seek shelter from the storm which slammed into St Martin as a category five hurricane on September 6.

The mother of six was taking care of the toddler at the home of her daughter, Daphne, when the tragedy occured. Daphne was not at her Rue Round The Pond French Quarters at the time of the incident as she was reportedly taking care of a newborn grand-daughter some distance away.

Yesterday, Salvary-Doyle’s sister, Emily Pasqual, told Sunday Newsday the family still had not received any word from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about when her body would be returned to Trinidad.

“We have not heard anything new but we were told that the autopsy would take about one week.

The body was only flown to Guadeloupe on Thursday,” she said.

In the interim, Pasqual said a wake for Salvary-Doyle has been planned for tonight at her daughter, Jane Meyers’ home in Cunupia.

She said they were also planning a celebration of life for her on Friday but this will be dependent on confirmation of when her remains would arrive in Trinidad

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • Tropical Storm Maria takes form
 • JSC for democracy
 • PM to talk on Mouttet report
 • Less garbage on Chacachacare
 • We in big trouble
 • Report not the end

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.