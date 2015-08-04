Newsday Logo
Home » News » UNC condemns attacks on the media Monday, September 18 2017
UNC condemns attacks on the media

JOAN RAMPERSAD Monday, September 18 2017

Chairman of the United National Congress (UNC), David Lee, has condemned the recent attacks on journalists covering the fake oil story.

He spoke at an Opposition Media Briefing held at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in Port of Spain yesterday.

Lee said: “The UNC condemns any resort to violence and moreso the unwarranted attacks to prevent the media from performing their role in society.” He also expressed the wish to see the wrongdoers subjected to the fullest extent of the law.

On the Petrotrin issue, Lee said that in addition to the Tobago Sea bridge, the purchase of Massy communications and the proposed construction of the Sandals Hotel are all rooted in the type of leadership of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Lee called on government to state the true position of these scandals, and also questioned if there was a cover up in the sea bridge matter.

The Land and Physical Infrastructure Joint Select Committee (JSC) will hold hearings today and Wednesday at Tower D, as it continues its inquiry into the domestic ferry service. Rowley is the among several people scheduled to appear before the JSC at today’s hearing which begins from 2 pm.

At last Friday’s sitting of the House of Representatives, Rowley confirmed he received the report from Cabinet appointed investigator Christian Mouttet into the circumstances surrounding the procurement of the Ocean Flower 2 and the Cabo Star vessels for the seabridge. Rowley said he will reserve his comments on the findings of the report and his own views about the procurement of the vessels, when he appears before the JSC.

He is also expected to present the report to the JSC.



