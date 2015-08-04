|Home » News »
|Monday, September 18 2017
|
Latest
Entertainment
Opinion
Newsday Archives
Classifieds
Newsletter
Every day fresh news
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
|
A police corporal assigned to the Southern Division is expected to be interviewed today by two officers of the Professional Standards Bureau in connection with the assault of Guardian photojournalist Kristian De Silva.
De Silva was verbally and physically attacked on Friday on assignment in the Penal district.
|
A d v e r t i s e m e n t
Top stories
Pictures & Galleries
The Ch@t Room
Click here to tell us right now!
Ntouch
RSS
Crisis Hotline
|Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
|
IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd
Creation time: 0.050 sek.