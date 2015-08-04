Newsday Logo
Home » News » Police officer to be investigated for photographer's assault Monday, September 18 2017
Newsletter

Police officer to be investigated for photographer’s assault

NALINEE SEELAL Monday, September 18 2017

A police corporal assigned to the Southern Division is expected to be interviewed today by two officers of the Professional Standards Bureau in connection with the assault of Guardian photojournalist Kristian De Silva.

De Silva was verbally and physically attacked on Friday on assignment in the Penal district.

He was assigned to interview the owner of A & V Oil and Gas Limited, Nazim Baksh.

De Silva was attacked by someone who he later identified as a police officer and a report of the attack was made to officers of the Penal Police Station. De Silva also sought medical attention.

Following the assault, Acting Police Commissioner Harold Phillip assigned Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Anthony Bucchan and ASP Hunte to carry out an investigation into the assault by beating.

De Silva is also expected to be questioned by the two senior officers as part of the ongoing probe. The police officer is reportedly related to a businessman who is at the centre of the controversy.

The same team of officers are also expected to interview the same officer in connection with the assault by beating of a TV6 cameraman on Wednesday.

The businessman is also expected to be questioned on the incidents involving the media personnel.



