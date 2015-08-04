Newsday Logo
Banner
spacer
Home » News » Annisette denies sex claim Tuesday, September 19 2017
spacer

Latest

spacer News
spacer Politics
spacer Crime & Court
spacer Business
spacer Sport
spacer Sunday Special Report
spacer Videos
spacer Polls
spacer Sir David Simmons Report
spacer Carnival 2015
spacer Hotline
spacer Archives

Entertainment

spacer Features
spacer WMN
spacer Mentality
spacer Movies & Cinemas

Opinion

spacer Editorial
spacer Inbox
spacer Commentary
spacer Send your letter

Newsday Archives

spacer Archives by date

Classifieds

Business (8)
Employment (121)
Motor (92)
Real Estate (170)
Computers (4)
Notices (15)
Personal (40)
Miscellaneous (25)
Second-hand stuff (1)
Bridal (38)
Tobago (83)
Tuition (48)

Newsletter

Every day fresh news


A d v e r t i s e m e n t


 spacer
Search for:
spacer

Annisette denies sex claim

SEAN DOUGLAS Tuesday, September 19 2017

SAYING the truth will prevail, Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) head Michael Annisette yesterday refuted sexual harassment allegations before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) probing the sea-bridge, in Tower D, Port-of- Spain.

Moruga MP Dr Lovell Francis said workers are alleging “serious abuses” by a SWWTU-owned firm that cleans and caters on the inter-island ferries. Annisette said sex-for-work claims about the company, were once told to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) former head Orville London, who later profusely apologized to him (Annisette) upon learning this was untrue.

Annisette said, “People will say anything in Trinidad when they can’t get their own way.

That’s part of life, and I was warned about that, but I have a responsibility as President of the union. “I live a certain lifestyle. I have 12 children, 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.” Francis pressed, “We have testimony Mr Annisette that says you have been a perpetrator of unwanted sexual advances from a number of female workers.” Annisette replied, “That was told to Mr London too and when the facts were cleared he apologized to me profusely.” He said persons who aren’t hired falsely allege that those hired, “are with the boss.” “There is somebody up there who is greater than all of us, the seer and knower of everything, and I leave that in his hands. That will never bother me because I can sleep easily at night.” Toco/Sangre Grande MP Glenda Jennings-Smith asked about reports of his firm not paying maternity benefit, adding, “Do you have something against women employees?” Annisette replied by referring to the JSC’s previous sitting on the sea-bridge. “I listened to you when you were questioning a young lady, and I was disappointed.

Disappointed because I respected you and I know that you are a mother and I am a father and the question that you asked that young lady was whether or not you and Mr Annisette had a personal relationship, which I though had no bearing here.” He related the union’s good works such as settling workers claims, paying medical care for workers, building houses for members at Valsayn and buying schoolbooks for youngsters.

“No amount of sexual harassment talk could debase that.”

spacer
    Print print
spacer
 spacer

A d v e r t i s e m e n t

Banner

Top stories

 • ‘I WILL SHOOT HIM’
 • WIPA uncertain about Pakistan tour
 • Weekend exercises uncover drugs, guns, ammo
 • Media workers give statement to police
 • Rowley hits corrupt Port
 • North East, Club Sando battle for first place

Pictures & Galleries


spacer Photos of the day
spacer Photos of the week
spacer Other galleries

The Ch@t Room

Have something to say ?
Click here to tell us right now!

Ntouch

Click here to subscribe to Newsday Ntouch

RSS

rss feed

Crisis Hotline

Have a problem ?
Help is just phone call away.

spacer
Copyright © Daily News Limited | About us | Privacy | Contact
spacer

IPS Software by Agile Telecom Ltd


Creation time: 0.053 sek.